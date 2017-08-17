PM directs immediate release of development funds for Bhawalpur region

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday directed the Prime Minister Office to immediately release funds pertaining to electricity and gas schemes in particular and

other schemes in general for Bhawalpur region from Sustainable

Development Goals Fund.

Talking to PML-N MNAs from Bhawalpur Division who called on

him here, the Prime Minister said the government was focusing on

development of Southern Punjab.

He said he would personally monitor progress of development

schemes and asked the MNAs from the region to contact him anytime

for resolution of public grievances.

The MNAs briefed the Prime Minister regarding development

schemes of their respective constituencies. The Prime Minister

advised the MNAs to work with full dedication for resolving problems

of the people as PML-N was committed to public service.

The delegation included Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of State for Industries & Production Arshad Khan Leghari, MNAs Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Fayyaz ud

Din, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Mian Imtiaz Ahmad, Ms. Zeb Jaffer,

Ms. Maiza Hameed, Mrs. Sabiha Nazir attended the meeting. Minister

for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was also present.