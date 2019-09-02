PM directs immediate police action against big criminals in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Punjab Police to immediately take steps for the arrest of elements involved in bigger crimes, noting that action against such criminals would also desist other anti-social elements from committing minor crimes.

The prime minister expressed these views during a briefing given by the Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) regarding his department’s performance and the overall law and order situation in the province.

Imran Khan minister said that the police force should take such steps, contrary to its typical approach, aimed at facilitating the general public to have access to justice.

He observed that due to failure of system, unfortunately, those people whose duty was to serve the public acted in the wrong direction and stressed upon the need to change this image.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usam Buzdar, provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Taimur Khan and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials attended the briefing.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, and special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Naeem ul Haq were also present.