PM directs his economic team to focus on promotion of SMEs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed his economic team that promotion of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must be focused to enable such enterprises to flourish in the country.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the economic team at PM’s Office.

The meeting reviewed the current economic situation and initiatives of the government to improve the business climate, increase exports, reduce current account deficit and stabilizing the economy.

It was noted that current financial year since July 2019 has commenced on a positive note. Exports have registered an increase and the Current Account Deficit has been reduced by 31 percent.

The international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have restored budgetary support. The meeting was informed that ECNEC also approved Rs. 579 billion for the projects in agriculture, water and infrastructure sectors including mass-transit projects for Karachi.