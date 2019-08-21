PM directs Governor Sindh to meet Kashmiri community in Karachi, highlight Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to meet Kashmiri community in Karachi and highlight the Kashmir issue.

The Prime Minister was talking to Governor Sindh, who called on him here at the PM Office.

They discussed the ongoing development schemes of the federal government in Karachi. The Prime Minister would formally inaugurate four such projects in the port city in last week of September.

The Prime Minister directed Governor Sindh to present him progress report about other projects of Sindh government.