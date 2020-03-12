PM directs for planning of more development projects in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while lauding the role of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for completion of federal government’s projects in Karachi, instructed him to plan for more development projects for the city, considering the residents’ needs.

In a meeting with Sindh Governor, the prime minister said the development of the country and Karachi were interlinked and the federal government was alive to the development needs and problems faced by the people of Karachi.

The federal government would play its full role in this regard, he added.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall development in Sindh, ongoing and recently completed federal government-funded development projects in Karachi, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister would also chair a meeting on Friday to discuss and launch of new development projects keeping in view the requirements of the city.