PM directs for further improving export package

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Tuesday directed the Ministry of Commerce that continuous refinements

must be made to further improve the export package.

Chairing a meeting on trade and exports related matters at the PM

Office, the Prime Minister directed the ministry to submit the refined

and finalized proposals to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The meeting reviewed the impact of Prime Minister’s Exports package

and noted, with satisfaction, that more than 10 percent increase had been observed in country’s exports during the last three months.

Various options to increase the impact of Prime Minister’s Export

Package were considered during the meeting.

The Ministry of Commerce presented various proposals in this regard

that had been prepared in consultation with leading exporters, the

Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue.

The Prime Minister observed that the cost of doing business had

increased over time. This issue needed to be compensated through creative incentives to the export sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Muhammad Pervaiz

Malik, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar and other senior government officials.