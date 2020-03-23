PM directs for ensuring uninterrupted availability of food items, medicines to people

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability and supply of essential food commodities and medicines to the people in the present situation.

The prime minister directed to ensure all possible steps at administrative level so that no one could take advantage of the situation by starting hoarding and profiteering.

Chairing a high-level meeting about possible effects of coronavirus on the country’s economy and the steps to providing relief to the people, the prime minister said in the present situation the government would go to any extent to protect the vulnerable sections of the society.

The meeting reviewed the overall economic situation of the country following the outbreak of coronavirus and its impacts on economy and deliberated upon various proposals and all possible options to provide relief to the people, particularly poor and low-income groups of the society.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Hamad Azhar, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisors Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistants, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Sania Nishtar, secretary finance, chairman Pakistan Housing Authority and chairperson Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).