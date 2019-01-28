ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday tasked the relevant government stakeholders to make necessary arrangements, within the next six months, for the Torkhum Border to work round the clock.
PM directs for arrangements to keep Torkhum Border open round clock
