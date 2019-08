ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Ministry of Trade and Commerce to accelerate the efforts for revival of the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM), reiterating his government’s priority to restore and recover the entity from the losses.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the revival of the PSM, the prime minister said that the destruction of a profit-making entity was the manifestation of the maladministration and negligence on part of the previous governments.