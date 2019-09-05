PM directs FBR officials to record all official interactions during market visits

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure the on-spot-recording of all of their officials interactions during visits to different markets.

Chairing a briefing on the performance and reforms in the FBR here, the prime minister said the elimination of corruption from the FBR and its reformation was the government’s priority. The revival of public trust in the FBR would also help broaden the tax net, he believed, said a PM Office statement.

Briefing the prime minister about the performance of the FBR during the previous fiscal year, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi said the board had collected Rs 579 billion revenue till August of the current fiscal, witnessing an increase by 14.65 percent.

It was informed that this year, the number of filers had also increased by more than 783,000 taking the total number of the filers from 1,514,817 in 2017 to 2,561,099 this year.