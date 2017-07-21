PM directs fast track improvements in service delivery at national airports

ISLAMABAD July 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday directed fast track improvements in service delivery for passengers at the national airports.

Chairing a meeting on matters pertaining to Civil Aviation, the Prime Minister directed that the facilities should be made at par with the major international airports in the world.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) briefed the Prime Minister on various ongoing projects, particularly the New Islamabad International Airport.

According to a statement from the PM House, the Prime Minister also directed that the time-line for completion of projects should be adhered to and no compromise be made on quality of work.

The Prime Minister further directed that all projects be undertaken with utmost transparency.