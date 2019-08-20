PM directs expediting progress on Civil Service reforms

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Civil Service reforms and directed for accelerating the process for introduction of these reforms.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, advisor on Establishment Mohammad Shezad Arbab, secretaries establishment, finance, cabinet divisions and other senior officials attended the meeting, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Advisor on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain gave a comprehensive briefing to the prime minister on the progress achieved on these reforms and the future planning.

These included protection during appointment tenure, formation of comprehensive system for appointment of secretaries in different ministries, appointment system for the heads of 65 important independent departments and bodies, and appointment of technical advisors for the assistance of ministers etc.