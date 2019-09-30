PM directs economic team to focus on those projects which yield high productivity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said industrial development was vital for economic growth and jobs creation, and stressed for focusing on those projects that yield high productivity while removing the hindrances in their way.

Without giving protection to the business community, he said economy could not flourish. The confidence of the business community for increased investment in all the sectors must be raised, he said while chairing a meeting of his economic team.

The prime minister directed to include all the poor strata of society under the Ehsaas programme, including the chronically poor, extremely poor and marginalized poor segments.

He was also briefed about inclusion of women for balanced economic development of the country. It was emphasized that women should be given incentives and facilitation for their contribution in the socio-economic development.

The meeting was briefed on the outcomes of the steps being taken by the present government for sustainable growth and economic consolidation, increased productivity, ease of doing business while removing hindrances in the way of investment as well as protection to the existing and prospective investors.