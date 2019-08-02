PM directs early finalization of Islamabad master plan by-laws

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said chaotic construction in the federal capital by previous governments had led to problems of city management, besides causing huge damage to green belts.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at PM Office to review Islamabad’s master plan, the Prime Minister said reduction in green areas had negatively impacted the environment and also contributed to climate change.

The Prime Minister mentioned pollution and climate change as the major problems of the country that needed urgent attention.

He regretted that issues related to administration of cities including federal capital that expanded with growth of population, were totally ignored in the past.