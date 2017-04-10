PM directs early completion of power projects to end load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday said directed the authorities concerned to ensure early

completion of ongoing power projects without compromising on

efficiency and quality of work.

“No laxity would be tolerated with regard to timelines for

completion of ongoing projects,” he said while chairing a meeting of

the Cabinet Committee on Energy here.

He also directed for enhancing coordination among different

government organizations to facilitate end consumers.

Secretary Water and Power Yousuf Nasim Khokhar briefed the

meeting on the surge in power demand due to early rise in

temperature this season and dip in water level in the reservoirs.

The prime minister emphasized that it was the highest priority

of the government to completely eliminate load-shedding in the

shortest possible time.

He said the government had steadfastly worked in the last

three years to achieve the cherished goal post and all the base

work for achieving this target had been completed.

“With more than 8,000 megawatt of new generation scheduled to

come into the national grid before June 2018, we are well on course

for a load-shedding free Pakistan,” he added.

The government, the prime minister said, was not only focusing

on the prevailing energy shortfalls in Pakistan, but was determined

to provide for the growing future energy requirements of the country.

The meeting was also briefed about the existing power demand

and supply situation, load management plan and timelines for various

ongoing power projects.

It was informed that a total of 5,710 megawatt would be added

to the system by the end of 2017. The issues of circular debt,

recoveries and line losses were also discussed.

The Secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources briefed the meeting

on fuel and gas supply to the power sector and the provision of new

gas connections to domestic, industrial and commercial users.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved new Re-gasified

Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) based gas connections for domestic,

industrial and commercial consumers.

The recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Energy shall be

placed before next meeting of the federal cabinet for ratification.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad

Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif,

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.