PM directs early completion of New Islamabad Airport with no compromise on work quality

ISLAMABAD, May 6, (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday directed the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure

early completion of the New Islamabad International Airport

without compromising quality of the work.

The prime minister visited the state-of-the-art under-

construction building of the airport wherein he was briefed

about the work progress on the project and features of the

facility.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority Air Marshal

(Retd) Asim Suleiman received the prime minister along with

other officials of the Authority.

The prime minister was accompanied by his Advisor on

Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Chairman National

Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The prime minister visited various sections of the

building including passengers’ terminal, different counters,

gang-ways and other sections.

Almost 95 percent work on the project has been completed

and the facility is likely to start operations by July this

year.

The prime minister earlier broke ground for a project to

extend Metro bus facility from Peshawar Mor to new Airport to

facilitate the passengers to and from the facility besides

providing a modern and comfortable transport to the nearby

population.

The airport would also be linked with the M-1 and M-2

motorways as well as the GT Road.

The facility features 15 modern docking stations besides

vast and modern parking system for the passengers.

The traffic control system of international standard is

also being installed at the airport that would also ease air

traffic movement even during foggy weather.

The authorities concerned are making arrangements to

cope with the water needs of the airport.