PM directs DISCOs to maintain, upgrade their distribution networks for uninterrupted power supply

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs)

to maintain and upgrade their distribution networks so that increase in production capacity in the sector is translated into uninterrupted power supply and convenience of the public.

Chairing a meeting on power and energy at Prime Minister’s Office, he

directed for greater coordination among the officials of departments concerned so as to overcome issues related to power distribution.

The prime minister was briefed about current power demand and supply situation in the country.

It was reiterated during the meeting that sufficient power and generation capacity was available

in the system to meet current as well as projected demand for the coming months.

The prime minister was informed that power outage in some parts of the country during the last three days was not due to any shortage of power, but due to technical issues in the distribution system.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Power, Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum, secretaries of the divisions concerned, managing director SNGPL, chief executive officer Oil Companies Advisory Council, chief executive officer Attock Refinery Limited and senior officials.