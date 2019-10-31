PM directs comprehensive planning to control price-hike, availability of essential items

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed a comprehensive planning with all necessary administrative measures to control price hike and make ensure availability of essential edible commodities.

He also directed to continuously monitor the prices of wheat and flour, and further improve coordination among the provinces in that regard.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review steps taken to control prices of essential edible items, particularly wheat and flour.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to release 6.5 lac ton wheat from the stocks of Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Supplies Corporation (PAASCO) to the provinces. It was noted that the step would help control prices of wheat and flour in the country.

The prime minister was informed that the government’s recent steps had impacted the prices of wheat and flour and the ECC decision would further improve the situation. He was briefed about the prices of various essential commodities.

Imran Khan said special focus must be given to check the prices of items in wholesale and retail markets so that profiteering and hoarding should be discouraged.

The prime minister was told that the Islamabad Capital Territory administration had launched a smart phone application that allows citizens to check the official prices of household items and lodge complaints against the price hike, and steps were being taken with the consultation of provinces to implement the system in other big cities.

Punjab Information Minister apprised the prime minister that the process to establish Price Control Authority in the province was underway while various steps were being considered to keep the market committees viable for checking profiteering and hoarding.

The prime minister was also informed about progress on the implementation of government’s decision regarding axel load.

Imran Khan said the decision of suspending axle load condition for one year was aimed at facilitating the business community, besides controlling prices of essential edible items.

The prime minister directed his advisor on trade to ensure that the benefits of the decision must go to the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Advisor on Trade Abdur Razak Dawood, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Revenue Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jwan Bakht, secretaries of various ministries and senior official.