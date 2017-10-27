PM directs closure of less-efficient power plants; convert oil-based to gas-bases

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday directed to close less-efficient power plants in a phased manner and to convert oil-based plants to gas in shortest possible time in view of availability of ample gas for the power sector.

Chairing a meeting which reviewed power generation and demand supply situation in the country here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said conversion of oil-based plants to gas and maximizing efficiency of existing power plants would not only reduce oil import bill of the country but would also ensure maximum availability of power.

The meeting also reviewed projected estimates of power generation and the expected demand in the coming four months; from November 2017 to February 2018.

The Prime Minister was informed the average demand for the next four months, calculated on the basis of data received from various discos, stands at around 14452MW while the average net firm generation after deducting any unforeseen outages from IPPs and Gencos would remain at 16865MW approximately.

He was informed that the projected surplus for the next four months has been estimated to range between 2400MW to 3400MW approximately.

Prime Minister Abbasi also directed greater coordination between Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) for ensuring availability and maximum utilization of gas for the power sector.

The Prime Minister also directed all relevant stakeholders to increase coordination among themselves for optimum utilization of the available resources and ensuring maximum efficiency in the power sector.

He said decisions on policy matters should not be kept lingering as such type of ambivalence creates uncertainty and negative sentiments for the investors.

Prime Minister also emphasized timely completion of the ongoing projects and directed the heads of the relevant organizations to come-up with timelines for the completion of the ongoing power sector projects.