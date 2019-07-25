PM directs cabinet to ensure no flour price hike

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the federal cabinet to ensure that price of the flour was not increased and keep a constant vigil on the price of the commodity.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister directed for keeping an eye on the situation of availability of wheat and ensure that no artificial shortage was created anywhere in the country.

The cabinet ratified decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken on July 17, 2019. The ECC in its meeting had slapped a ban on export of wheat and flour to arrest recent hike in prices of the staple food.