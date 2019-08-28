PM directs BoI for early completion of consultative process for simplifying laws, regulations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed Board of Investment for early completion of consultation process with the relevant stakeholders for streamlining and simplifying laws and regulatory framework relating to business in various sector of economy.

The prime minister also directed that the process of, “guillotining” unnecessary regulations, should be completed as soon as possible so as to improve ease of doing business and facilitate business community especially start-up companies.

He was chairing a meeting on removing regulatory hurdles at Prime Minister’s office. The meeting was attended by Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Country Director World Bank and senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.