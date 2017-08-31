PM directs authorities to mobilize resources to clear roads in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on
Thursday directed the authorities concerned to mobilize all the resources to clear the
roads in Karachi due to rains and ensure uninterrupted communication and connectivity
within the port city as well as with other parts of the country.
Taking notice of the current situation in Karachi due to rains and the
problems being faced by the residents of the metropolis the Prime Minister directed NHA,
KPT, Ports & Shipping, Rangers, Pakistan Army and other authorities concerned to
mobilize all the resources to deal with the situation.
The Prime Minister said that the federal government would provide all
possible assistance to the provincial government in this context.
