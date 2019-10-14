PM directs authorities to keep prices of essential items in check: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the relevant authorities to keep the prices of essential commodities in check to provide relief to the common man.

Giving details of the federal cabinet decisions here at a press conference, she said the prime minister would meet the provincial chief ministers on Friday to discuss ways for making market price committees more efficient and keeping prices stable.

The prime minister while chairing the cabinet meeting, ordered strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence about his visits to China and Iran. The prime minister’s China visit was successful as China declared Kashmir a disputed territory, she added.