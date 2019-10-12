PM directs all concerned to follow appropriate procedure for redressal of complaints at PCP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all heads of organizations including the federal and provincial levels to issue immediate instructions and ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint at the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) should be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

In an official circular of the Prime Minister’s Office shared by the PM Office media wing on Saturday, it is also reiterated that any officer/official in his/her official capacity or as a focal person was not authorized to resolve or drop a complaint until the same had been approved by the authority competent to do so.