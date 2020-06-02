PM directs Advisor on Climate Change to take steps for protection of Capital’s green areas

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to take all possible steps on priority for protection of green areas of the Federal Capital.

Emphasizing upon protecting the natural beauty and environmental protection of the Federal Capital, the prime minister said the green areas of the capital city were badly damaged in the past due to encroachments and land grabbers, and steps must be taken for their protection.

Advisor Amin Aslam briefed the prime minister about various projects of his ministry for environmental protection and natural beauty of the Federal Capital. The projects included establishment of botanical gardens, protection and promotion of the Margalla Hills National Park, beautification of the Federal Capital and up-gradation of Islamabad Zoo.

About protection of the green areas of the Federal Capital, the meeting decided to identify all such areas and make them part of the Margalla Hills National Park.

Talking about the problem of car parking outside commercial areas, government and private offices, and in the green areas, the prime minister directed the Advisor on Climatic Change, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Administration to give final shape to the suggestions in next two weeks for resolution of the issue.