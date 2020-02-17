PM determined to be taken on task who involved in wheat crisis: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said the Prime Minister was fully determined that those were involved in wheat crisis would be taken to the task.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the people who was real leader and had all capabilities to resolve the national issues with wise wisdom.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was neither belong to landlord and nor a industrialist family and he was well aware about the problems of the common man, adding he was trying to resolve their problems.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was striving to reduce inflation and it was taking different steps for the purpose, adding the present government was bridging the gap between exports and imports and reducing current account deficit.

He said the government had taken some difficult decision for strengthening national economy and due to that the country’s economic showing positive indicators.

The international organizations were publishing positive reports regarding the country’s affairs and economy as well, he added.