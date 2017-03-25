PM desires to see Karachi back to ‘city of lights’: Zubair

KARACHI, March 25 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has vowed to promote an investor-friendly climate in Karachi in fulfillment of a desire by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who wants to see the country’s biggest city returning to its old image of ‘the city of lights’ and the

hub of commercial activity.

In an exclusive interview with APP’s Special Correspondent in Washington, the governor outlined his vision to transform the violence-prone city and once again make it attractive for foreign and domestic investment.

“The prime minister has a desire to transform Karachi back to ‘the city of lights’ and conducive to investments,” the governor said and, citing PM’s directives, added that he would make all possible efforts to make the city an attractive destination for business activity.

Although, maintenance of law and order in provinces was the

responsibility of the respective provincial governments, yet he would coordinate with the chief minister and the director general Rangers

to achieve that goal, he added.

Responding to a question, the governor stated that safety and

security of common people was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his government was taking all measures to ensure that people enjoy all the basic amenities at their doorsteps without any discrimination.

The governor said since taking over in 2013, the prime minister had focused his efforts to root out terrorism from the length and breadth of the country and was pursuing an ambitious agenda to eliminate poverty and economic deprivation for the common people. “Economic prosperity will immensely contribute to achieving the goals of peace and development in the country,” he added.

To a question, Governor Zubair said that as a result of determined

efforts by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to curb heinous crimes such as kidnapping for ransom, target killings and other terrorist activities

had dropped to their lowest level as compared to what the government inherited in 2013.

He complimented IG Police Sind and DG Rangers for their efforts to

restore and maintain law and order and said that he would provide all possible help and support to eliminate crimes in the city and return

its past glory.

Responding to a question, the governor agreed that reduction in street crimes in Karachi had not achieved the desired level owing to the fact that police force lack in numbers to monitor the country’s most populous city, which is home to a diverse community.

“Karachi has the largest concentration of Afghan population in the world; there are people from all kinds of communities. including Mohajirs, Baloch, Bengali, Punjabi etc,” he said and added that Karachi police force was half the Lahore police force which had less population than Karachi.

He said a large number of security forces were detailed with ministers, advisers, MPAs and other political party leaders, leaving it less policemen to deal with law and order and control petty street crimes.

The governor, who was overseeing the Privatization Commission before being appointed in the Sindh province, said that Pakistan of today was different from what it was in 2013. “It has now been transformed into a new era of hope that promised economic development and prosperity for all.”

He cited the country’s record foreign exchange reserves and a bullish stock market as evidence of heightened economic activity. He said the Karachi Stock Exchange had set new records and was among the world’s best performing stock markets in recent years.

The governor stated that as a result of prudent government policies

and fiscal reforms, the country’s economic growth which remained stagnant for years, was now back on an upward trajectory and has been duly acknowledged by international donors, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had given special attention to Karachi, which was the country’s economic hub.

The governor was confident that the vision of the Prime Minister

would make Karachi once again the ‘the city of lights’, where people

lived in peace and prosperity. He expressed that the law and order would improve and goal of peace in the city would be realized soon.

Governor Zubair thanked the prime minister for reposing confidence in him and giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Sindh.