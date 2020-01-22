PM desires Siemens to introduce skill development programmes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Joe Kaeser, Wednesday expressed his desire that the company could introduce high technology skills training programmes for Pakistani engineers under the ”Hunarmand Jawan” (Skills for all) programme.

The CEO Siemens called on the prime minister at Davos on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The Siemens is one of the world’s leading companies, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitization.

Appreciating the long association of Siemens with Pakistan’s energy sector, the prime minister said that skills development of youth was among top priorities of the government.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

The prime minister emphasized that skills development would ultimately lead to employment generation and economic growth, an area where Siemens’ cooperation

would prove to be helpful.

He also invited Siemens to support Pakistani universities and extended an invitation

to the CEO of Siemens to visit Pakistan.