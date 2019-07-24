PM deserves warm welcome on his return: Dr. Firdous

KARACHI, Jul 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved a warm welcome on his return after the successful visit to the United States, where he got the national narrative recognized.

Talking to media during her visit to Insaaf House here she called upon the workers of PTI to accord a very warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return.

She said that the nation should also give message to the prime minister through a remarkable welcome on his return to the country that it highly appreciated his achievements.