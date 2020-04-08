PM deserves tribute for making FIA’s report public: Vawda

nsr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said the nation should pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for fearlessly making public the FIA’s recent report on sugar and floor crisis.

During a talk show program at a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), as per its commitment with the nation, was determined to bring drastic change in the corrupt system of the country rather than merely changing faces.

He said Imran Khan could go to any extent for ensuring justice comes what may in this regard.

Faisal Vawda said the nation should wait for its fransic report to be issued on 25th April which would make everything clear, as committed by the prime minister in his earlier statement.

To a question, he said there is no such example of transparency and good governance in the political history of the country as set by the present government. Billions in subsidies granted to the relatives and inaction against the accused of Model Town incident during previous governments had never been made talk of the town, he expressed.

Faisal Vawda said the investigation of wheat and sugar crisis was done on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to punish those responsible for the crisis.

The publishing of the report was appreciated by all as the prime minister had fulfilled his promise in this regard.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had always talked about the rights and welfare of poor masses by showing commitment from day one to recover the looted national exchequer from the corrupts and utilizing it for the development of the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to completely eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering, adding actions would be taken to destroy the backbone of mafia from the country.

He said it was mandatory to expose those found guilty in wheat and sugar shortage to bring transparency in the system.