PM departs on official visit to Maldives

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday left here for Maldives on a three-day official visit from July 25 to 27.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Begum Kalsum Nawaz, Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Senator Pervaiz Rashid and high officials.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the official visit on the invitation

of President of Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom to be the Chief guest at the celebrations of the 52nd Independence Day of Maldives.

The celebrations would be held on July 26.

During the visit, the Prime Minister would also hold official talks

with the Maldivian President.

A number of MoUs/Agreements for cooperation in various fields would also be signed after the talks. Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Maldives which are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on July 26, 1966, have grown from strength to strength.

Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and

international fora on issues of mutual importance. Pakistan-Maldives relationship is marked by close and warm sentiments between the people of the two countries.

The PM’s visit would provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral

relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people contacts.

The visit is in line with our pro-active policy of engagement with the

countries of the region.