ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan
Naqvi on Thursday said that decision of Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
reflected his prudence and acumen.
Talking to APP here he said that he had made history by
becoming the first sitting prime minister of the country to
appear before such a panel, because he believed in rule of law
and supremacy of the constitution.
He said the prime minister had also set a high
moral standard by appearing before the JIT and his respect had
increased a lot after this prudent decision.
PM decision to appear before JIT reflects his acumen: Zeeshan Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan