PM cuts short his London visit, decides to return Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif, winding up his engagements in London, has

decided to immediately return back to country.

The prime minister will leave for Pakistan on Sunday

(today) after deciding to immediately return to country in

the wake of tragic incident of oil spill in Bhawalpur in

which more than 150 people have lost their lives, according

to a press release of PM office media wing.

The prime minister noted that the terror incidents on

Jummatul Wida and Ahmedpur Sharqia tragedy had grieved the

nation immensely.

He appelaed to the nation to pray for the departed

souls and for early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister has also directed his staff to

return back.

He had contacted Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif

and directed him to reach Ahmadpur Sharqia and supervise all

the rescue and relief activities.

The prime minister also directed for all possible relief

to the vicitms’ families.