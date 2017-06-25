PM cuts short his London visit, decides to return Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif, winding up his engagements in London, has
decided to immediately return back to country.
The prime minister will leave for Pakistan on Sunday
(today) after deciding to immediately return to country in
the wake of tragic incident of oil spill in Bhawalpur in
which more than 150 people have lost their lives, according
to a press release of PM office media wing.
The prime minister noted that the terror incidents on
Jummatul Wida and Ahmedpur Sharqia tragedy had grieved the
nation immensely.
He appelaed to the nation to pray for the departed
souls and for early recovery of the injured.
The prime minister has also directed his staff to
return back.
He had contacted Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif
and directed him to reach Ahmadpur Sharqia and supervise all
the rescue and relief activities.
The prime minister also directed for all possible relief
to the vicitms’ families.
