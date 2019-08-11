PM contacts Indonesian President over grave situation in IoJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday called Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to sensitize world leaders about the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K) resulting from India’s latest unilateral and illegal actions in violation of the UNSC resolutions and the international law.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister informed President Widodo that the IoJ&K remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

He stressed that the international community was duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.