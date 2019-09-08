PM constitutes high level committee to formulate strategy for addressing Karachi issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday constituted a high-level committee to formulate short, medium and long term plans to address issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

The prime minister constituted the committee on part of the federal government to address various public issues while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness drive and other development projects in Karachi.

The committee would be headed by Minister for Law and Justice Dr Faroogh Naseem. Other members of the committee would include federal ministers for Maritime Affairs, Planning, director general Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and others.

The committee was directed to submit its early recommendations on the proposed plans, PM office media wing in a press release said.