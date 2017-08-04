PM constitutes four new ministries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday directed constitution of four new ministries and
their constituent divisions.
According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s
Media Wing the decision has been taken under the provisions of
Rule 3 of the Rules of Business 1973.
The new ministries include:
i. Ministry of Energy would have two constituent divisions;
Power Division and Petroleum Division.
ii. Ministry of Water Resources would have one constituent
division; Water Resources Division.
The business of the existing divisions of Water and
Power and Petroleum and Natural Resources shall be distributed
between the two new divisions accordingly.
iii. Ministry of Postal Services would have one constituent
division: Postal Services Division.
The business of the existing Communications Division to
the extent of postal services shall be transferred to the new
division while residual business shall remain with the
existing Communications Division.
iv. Ministry of Commerce and Textiles, with two constituent
divisions, namely: Commerce Division; and Textile Division.
The current business of the two existing divisions of
commerce and textile industry shall be placed under the new
ministry accordingly.
Following the directive, the Cabinet Division shall take
further action immediately to implement the prime minister’s
orders.
