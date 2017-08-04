PM constitutes four new ministries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday directed constitution of four new ministries and

their constituent divisions.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s

Media Wing the decision has been taken under the provisions of

Rule 3 of the Rules of Business 1973.

The new ministries include:

i. Ministry of Energy would have two constituent divisions;

Power Division and Petroleum Division.

ii. Ministry of Water Resources would have one constituent

division; Water Resources Division.

The business of the existing divisions of Water and

Power and Petroleum and Natural Resources shall be distributed

between the two new divisions accordingly.

iii. Ministry of Postal Services would have one constituent

division: Postal Services Division.

The business of the existing Communications Division to

the extent of postal services shall be transferred to the new

division while residual business shall remain with the

existing Communications Division.

iv. Ministry of Commerce and Textiles, with two constituent

divisions, namely: Commerce Division; and Textile Division.

The current business of the two existing divisions of

commerce and textile industry shall be placed under the new

ministry accordingly.

Following the directive, the Cabinet Division shall take

further action immediately to implement the prime minister’s

orders.