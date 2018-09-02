PM constitutes committee over proposed LG bodies’ structure

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday constituted a high-powered committee for holding in-depth discussions and formulating a proposed structure of the local government bodies within one week.

The recommendations of the committee would be scrutinized and presented before the assemblies of the respective provinces for their consideration.

The prime minister directed that the process of finalizing recommendations for initiating legislation process should be completed within one month.

The decision was taken during a meeting on local government (LG) system here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers, federal and provincial secretaries of relevant departments and senior government officers, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister in his remarks said the transfer of power at the grassroots level and empowering people in a real sense was the main plank of the party’s reform agenda.

He said the past practice of centralization of power into few hands and at times, into one individual had not only deprived the people of any meaningful say in the government’s affairs but had also stripped the people of their right to have adequate resources for their development.

Detailed presentations were made and threadbare discussions followed during the meeting on the local government system which was introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the PTI government for empowering people at the grassroots level and the proposed system to be replicated in other provinces.