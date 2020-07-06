PM constitutes 13-member National Coordination Committee on housing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday constituted a 13-member National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development with immediate effect to achieve the objectives of promotion of construction sector and expedite affordable housing projects for the low-income groups.

According to a document shared by the Prime Minister’s office, the Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) would act as convener whereas secretaries from ministries of housing, planning division, finance, energy, petroleum, and law would be the members of this committee.

Deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and chief secretaries of all provinces including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, chairman FBR, chairman Capital Development Authority, chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory would be the other members while deputy chairman NAPHDA would act as secretary of the committee.

The body will meet twice a week (every Tuesday and Friday) and function under its seven Terms of Reference (TORs).

The convener of the committee will brief the prime minister twice a week on the overall progress and implementation of the policy guidelines.

The committee is tasked to review demand and supplies of the housing sector and progress on the projects in all provinces. It will identify the impediments faced by the housing sector and would submit recommendations for their removal by the concerned entities.

It would coordinate and issue instructions for redressal of grievances related to housing and construction initiatives in the country, besides, facilitating and monitoring the timely processing and approvals of housing, construction and the development projects.

It would also act as focal point between the federal ministries and provinces for better coordination and cooperation.