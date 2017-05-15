PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win

ISLAMABAD, May,15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday congratulated the nation and the Pakistani cricket team on a historic test series’ win against West Indies. The Prime Minister who is in Beijing in a message appreciated the team players and management for their efforts leading to a great win for the country.

The Prime Minister also praised legendary cricket players Misbah-ul-Haq

and Younis Khan for their contributions and invaluable services for the national cricket team. “Youth in general and young cricketers in particular must learn from the great experiences, sportsmanship and consistent hard work of the two great players of the game”, the Prime Minister said.