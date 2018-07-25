PM congratulates nation, Election Commission and staff on successful conduct of polls

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday congratulated the nation and all those associated with the process on the successful and smooth holding of the General Election 2018.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan, provincial governments, armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all the institutions and individuals who contributed to the smooth holding of the elections.

While condemning the cowardly act of terrorism in Quetta, Balochistan, the prime minister condoled with the bereaved families of all those who were martyred in the sad incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.