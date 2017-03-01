PM confers eight ECO awards

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday conferred Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) awards of excellence on eight prominent figures from different countries.

Speaking at the 13th ECO Summit here, the Prime Minister said the nominations for the awards had been approved by the 22nd Council of Ministers in its meeting Tuesday.

The nominees had been awarded in recognition of their services in the fields of economics, history, culture, literature, fine arts, science and technology and education.

The awardees had been shortlisted from over 50 nominations.

During the awards distribution, ECO Secretary General Halil Ibrahim Akca accompanied the Prime Minister, who was earlier elected as ECO Chairman.

Those, who were conferred awards, included Seema Rasooli from Afghanistan (for her services in history, literature and fine arts), Pasha Karimov of Azerbaijan (science and technology), Mehdi Najafpur from Iran (science and technology), Malik Gurlibayev of Kazakhstan (agriculture and environment), Anwar Baig from Kyrgyzstan (history, culture and literature), Jamal Shah of Pakistan (arts and social

work), Syedov Abdus Sattar from Tajikistan (science and technology) and Hassan Jalal from Turkey (education).

APP/iar/ihn

ð 16:29/17:14/17:14

20170301 : TAG = DBM : IBD No. = 161