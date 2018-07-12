PM condoles with Bilour’s family

PESHAWAR, July 12 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk here on Thursday visited the residence of Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and condoled over the tragic death of his nephew Haroon Ahmed Bilour.

He remained there for sometime and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The Prime Minister prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Dost Muhammad Khan, KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Governor Punjab, Rafiq Rajwana also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Haroon Bilour along with 21 other was martyred in a terrorist attack at Yakatoot area on Tuesday night.