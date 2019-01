ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Afghan Maidan Wardak province and conveyed his condolences to the people of Afghanistan over loss of lives.

On his twitter account, the Prime Minister said “My condolences go to the people of Afghanistan at the great loss of life, suffered in the condemnable act of terror in Maidan Wardak province on Monday.”

He also prayed for the early return of peace in the war-ravaged neighbouring country.