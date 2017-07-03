ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday visited the residence of Mushahid Hussain Sayed and offered
condolences over the death of his father.
The prime minister prayed for the departed soul by offering
fateha, PM office media wing said in a press release.
Lauding efforts of late Amjad Hussain Sayed during the
Independence Movement, the prime minister said his services for the
motherland would be always remembered.
PM condoles Mushahid over his father’s death
ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif