PM condoles death of M A Rahat

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday expressed his deep condolence on the sad demise of prominent Urdu writer M A Rahat.

He said M A Rahat was an asset of Pakistan who had innumerable

services in the field of Urdu literature, PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

“His demise has left a huge space in the literary field and his writings would be remembered for generations to come.”

The prime minister prayed for the blessing of departed soul and grant of patience to the bereaved family.