PM condoles death of Dr Hamida Khuhro

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday extended his deepest condolences on the sad demise of former Sindh education minister Dr. Hamida Khuhro.

Sympathizing deeply with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He said Dr Hamida Khuhro contributed to history, education and literature and would be always remembered for her matchless contributions.

The country has lost a great educationist and literary figure, he added.