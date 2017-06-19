ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan
Navy personnel near Jiwani on Monday.
He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious lives during the attack and prayed for swift recovery
of those injured.
“These cowardly attacks cannot shatter our resolve
against terrorism and extremism; peace in the province (Balochistan)
has been ensured after countless sacrifices of our valiant
security personnel,” the prime minister said.
“We will not allow the enemy to hinder the unprecedented
progress and development underway in Balochistan,” he added.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the
martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families
to bear the loss.
PM condemns terrorist attack on navy personnel; grieved over loss of lives
