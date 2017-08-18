PM condemns terror attack in Barcelona

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday strongly condemned the attack in Barcelona and

said such acts cannot deter the will of people to fight

terror.

“Spain and it’s people have a long history of

multiculturalism and defense of freedom,” the Prime Minister

said in a message and added the people of Spain cannot be

scared.

He said the terrorists “seek to change people’s ways

through fear and terror, underestimate the resilience of good

people and the fundamental decency of the men and women they

attack.”

The Prime Minister said that “as long as the terrorists

underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to

undermine, they will lose.”