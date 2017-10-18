PM condemns Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta and paid tribute to the police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty.

“These cowardly attacks cannot shake our unflinching national resolve against terrorism and extremism,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Prime Minister Abbasi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives during the terrorist attack.

He prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and grant of courage to the families to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister also directed best medical treatment for the injured and also prayed for their swift recovery.