PM condemns Indian LoC violations; urges UNSC to take notice

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned India’s attack on the innocent civilians across the Line of Control (LoC) and its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law.

The prime minister urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take note of this international threat to peace and security.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India was also committing violation of its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.